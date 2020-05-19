Betty Lou (Danz) Palmer



Trafalgar - Betty Lou (Danz) Palmer, 82 of Trafalgar. Died on May 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert "Captain Jack" Palmer. Visitation on Thursday will be from 4-5 p.m. for Senior aged family and friends or those with underlying medical conditions. General public visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday. Funeral service on Friday at 11:30 a.m. All services at the Beech Grove Baptist Church in Trafalgar. Arrangements: Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store