Betty Lou Ross
Plainfield - Betty Lou (Soots) Ross, 91, of Plainfield passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born in North Salem, IN on March 13, 1929 to the late Earl and Hazel (Kersey) Soots. She is survived by her son, Larry Joe (Barbara) Ross; grandsons, Michael (Susan) Ross, Steven (Jacqueline) Ross; great grandchildren, Nicholas and Abby Ross; many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be private and a Celebration Of Life will be at a later date.www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020