Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Betty Lou Ross


1929 - 2020
Betty Lou Ross Obituary
Betty Lou Ross

Plainfield - Betty Lou (Soots) Ross, 91, of Plainfield passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born in North Salem, IN on March 13, 1929 to the late Earl and Hazel (Kersey) Soots. She is survived by her son, Larry Joe (Barbara) Ross; grandsons, Michael (Susan) Ross, Steven (Jacqueline) Ross; great grandchildren, Nicholas and Abby Ross; many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be private and a Celebration Of Life will be at a later date.www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
