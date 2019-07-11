|
Betty Lou Shackelford
Indianapolis - Betty Lou "Betty Boop" Shackelford, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away on July 7, 2019. She was born on July 13, 1928 in Indianapolis.
Betty loved the Lord and was a member of Tallwood Chapel.
Betty leaves behind to treasure her memory her son, Bobby Lee (Marjorie Ann) Shackelford, Jr.; 3 grandchildren, Robert Brown, Jennifer Gooch, and Lisa Shackelford; 3 great grandchildren, Mark Brown, Philip Gooch, and Alyson Gooch and 4 great-great grandchildren, Wyatt Gooch, Aiden Gooch, Marcus Nicholson, and Jamin Brown; sister and brother in law, Ruth and Bob Bertling and countless nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Bob Shackelford, Sr. and two brothers, Bill and Bob Newton.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019