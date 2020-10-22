Betty Louise Lane
Greenwood - Betty Louise (Richart) Lane, 100, passed away October 21, 2020 at Greenwood Village South. Betty was born May 24, 1920 in Seymour, Indiana to the late Emma (Hunt) and Leo Richart, the second of 5 children. While working as a military secretary at Freeman Field in Seymour, she met her lifetime love and dashing pilot, Jack, and they were married in 1944. He passed away weeks after they celebrated their 70th anniversary. Betty is survived by sons, Richard (Diana) Lane, Robert (Linda) Lane; daughter, Barbara (Gary) Huston; grandchildren, Susan (Grant) Collinsworth, Joseph (Lindsay) Lane, Corey (Thien) Lane, Norm Schwartz, Ian Huston, Emma (Mike) Huang, and Spencer Huston; great grandchildren, Ariana and Kaia Lane, Madalyn, Grace, Graham and Terrin Collinsworth; brother Paul (Frances) Richart and many extended family members. Betty was a member of Our Lady of The Greenwood Catholic Church and former member of Wilderness Country Club in Naples, Florida, Indianapolis Athletic Club, Country Club of Indianapolis, as well as Nativity and St. Mark Catholic Churches. She and Jack pioneered the self service laundry business in Indianapolis among their various businesses over the years. In her "free" time, Betty combined socializing and volunteerism as a member and officer of her Tri Kappa sorority, Latrian, and Guardian Angel Guild as well as President of both Nativity and Cathedral High School mothers' clubs, and as a Boy Scout & Girl Scout leader. She also stayed active, golfing well into her 90s, and in the past with her ladies golf leagues at CCI, couples bowling league at IAC, and monthly ladies and couples bridge groups. Not an avid swimmer but always game, she would don her cap to waterski, making sure to never get her face wet. Betty was the consummate host and loved parties with family and their many friends. Mom will be remembered for her calm demeanor ("This too shall pass") and her mischievous giggle. Thank you to the staff of Greenwood Village South for their kindness and service for the past few years. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 11am until time of the Funeral Mass at 1pm, at Our Lady of the Greenwood Church, 335 S. Meridian St., Greenwood, IN 46143. Burial at Calvary Cemetery will immediately follow the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 50 E. 91st St. #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. All federal and local guidelines, including mask mandates, will be observed for those in attendance. Arrangements were entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Greenwood Chapel.