Betty Louise Miller Harvey
1941 - 2020
Betty Louise Miller Harvey

Indianapolis - Mrs. Betty Louise Miller Harvey 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born February 12, 1941 to Louis Pearson and Lucille Miller. She united in holy matrimony to William R. Harvey on August 31, 1963. Betty was the consummate homemaker and was affectionately known as "Mommy" by her children and many who knew and loved her. She held a leadership position as a Lay Pastor at Abundant Life Christian Church as well as at Calvary Temple of Indianapolis. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother, Charles Miller and son, Brad Harvey. She leaves to cherish her memory; husband, William of 56 years, children, Sherri Mallory (Shuron), Derek Mallory (Marjorie), step-daughter, Michelle Hill, Kimberly Hicks (Scott), Schuyler Harvey (Carla), Kelly Feyock (Mark), Brooke Harvey, William Harvey (Tori), daughter in law Tori Harvey (Brad), Jaime Harvey, Jason Harvey, Joshua Harvey, a host of grandchildren, extended family and friends. Visitation for Betty will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at The Caring Place, 2901 N. Post Rd., lndpls., IN Private Service will follow. Burial in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Caring Place
