Betty Luckett
Plainfield - Betty Luckett, 90, of Plainfield, passed away on July 24, 2019. She was born in Dana, IN on January 23, 1929 to the late Bert and Carrie McDowell. Betty was a book keeper for Pontiac in Dana Indiana. She was a loving wife, mother and a dedicated homemaker. Betty was a member of the Plainfield Christian Church. She loved animals especially cats. Betty enjoyed reading and gardening in her free time. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Luckett; 2 sisters; son in law, Jeff Terry. Funeral services will be Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home where friends may call from 11:00 am until time of service. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Terry; several nieces and nephews.www.hamptongentry.com
