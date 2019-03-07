Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church
305 N. Howard Road
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church
305 N. Howard Road
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Flake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lynne Flake

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Lynne Flake Obituary
Betty Lynne Flake

Greenwood - Betty Lynne Flake, 69 of Greenwood passed away on March 4, 2019. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 11, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 305 N. Howard Road, Greenwood, IN 46142. To leave the family online condolences and to read entire obituary, please visit www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
Download Now