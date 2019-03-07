|
Betty Lynne Flake
Greenwood - Betty Lynne Flake, 69 of Greenwood passed away on March 4, 2019. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 11, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 305 N. Howard Road, Greenwood, IN 46142. To leave the family online condolences and to read entire obituary, please visit www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 7, 2019