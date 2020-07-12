Betty M. Beene
Indianapolis - Betty Mae Beene was born in Somerset, Kentucky to Francis Davis and Howard McDaniel on March 1, 1933 and entered eternal peace on July 8, 2020. She was a faithful member of The Greater Northwest Baptist Church. She attended Dunbar High School in Somerset, Kentucky. Received a B.S degree in Business Administration from Kentucky State University and a M.A degree from Indiana University. She taught at Broad Ripple and Attucks High School. After retirement she enjoyed traveling with her best friend Josephine Brown and loved working in her garden. She had one son Daniel Hall Scott and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was two brothers, Ralph and Richard and three sisters, Imogene, Oreida, and Madeline. Betty is survived by her brother Ray McDaniel, nephews, Jerome McDaniel, Gregory Newell (Theresa); niece Michelle Watznauer. She was full of life and will be missed by many. Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11-12pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr Indianapolis, IN 46228. Funeral service will follow at 12pm. Burial will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery. Please share an online memory or condolence of Betty at www.flannerbuchanan.com