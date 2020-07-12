1/1
Betty M. Beene
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty M. Beene

Indianapolis - Betty Mae Beene was born in Somerset, Kentucky to Francis Davis and Howard McDaniel on March 1, 1933 and entered eternal peace on July 8, 2020. She was a faithful member of The Greater Northwest Baptist Church. She attended Dunbar High School in Somerset, Kentucky. Received a B.S degree in Business Administration from Kentucky State University and a M.A degree from Indiana University. She taught at Broad Ripple and Attucks High School. After retirement she enjoyed traveling with her best friend Josephine Brown and loved working in her garden. She had one son Daniel Hall Scott and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was two brothers, Ralph and Richard and three sisters, Imogene, Oreida, and Madeline. Betty is survived by her brother Ray McDaniel, nephews, Jerome McDaniel, Gregory Newell (Theresa); niece Michelle Watznauer. She was full of life and will be missed by many. Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11-12pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr Indianapolis, IN 46228. Funeral service will follow at 12pm. Burial will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery. Please share an online memory or condolence of Betty at www.flannerbuchanan.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 12 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
3172515959
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved