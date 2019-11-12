Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Brokaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty M. Brokaw


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty M. Brokaw Obituary
Betty M. Brokaw

Indianapolis - 95, of Hughesville, PA, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away November 8, 2019. She was born January 9, 1924 in Francesville, IN, to the late Charles Harrison and Nettie Smith. Betty married James Brokaw, December 4, 1943, and he preceded her in death July 16, 1992. Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a former member of Cumberland Christian Church, and most recently Hughesville Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis, Indiana. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Betty is survived by her children, Terri Everhart, Randy Brokaw (Debbie Barringer), Janet Warren (Jim), Tim Brokaw (Terri) and Tom Brokaw (Dorothea); brother, Jack Smith; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dean Everhart; and seven siblings. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -