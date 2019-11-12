|
Betty M. Brokaw
Indianapolis - 95, of Hughesville, PA, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away November 8, 2019. She was born January 9, 1924 in Francesville, IN, to the late Charles Harrison and Nettie Smith. Betty married James Brokaw, December 4, 1943, and he preceded her in death July 16, 1992. Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a former member of Cumberland Christian Church, and most recently Hughesville Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis, Indiana. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Betty is survived by her children, Terri Everhart, Randy Brokaw (Debbie Barringer), Janet Warren (Jim), Tim Brokaw (Terri) and Tom Brokaw (Dorothea); brother, Jack Smith; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dean Everhart; and seven siblings. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019