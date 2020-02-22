Services
Young Nichols Funeral Home
216 W Jefferson Street
Tipton, IN 46072
(765) 675-4780
Betty Mae "Chick" Ertel


1925 - 2020
Betty Mae "Chick" Ertel Obituary
Betty Mae "Chick" Ertel

Betty Mae "Chick" Ertel, 94, died February 1, 2020 at home, BeeHive Homes in Lafayette, Indiana. She was born at home on August 28, 1925 in Tipton, Indiana. She was married to the late James William "Jim" Ertel for 70 years. Betty taught all levels of elementary school except fourth grade.

Betty is survived by five children, including James Michael Ertel of Indianapolis, four grandchildren, five step grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren.

Betty is remembered for her perpetual smile and positive outlook on life. She lived a full, long and loving life and died peacefully in her sleep. Complete obituary information including services, memorial and the opportunity to leave memories and condolences for the family may be found at

http://www.young-nichols.com/
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
