Betty Mae Johnson Walton
Indianapolis - BETTY MAE JOHNSON WALTON, 80, Indianapolis, was born in Guthrie, Kentucky, the eldest daughter of Will and Lillie Bell Johnson. She was among the first group of African-American air traffic controllers in Indianapolis and later became a registered nurse at Community East Hospital.
Betty passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 and was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister, son, Jerry, and daughter, Lillian.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sons John Jr., Byron, Randy, and Terrance; grand-daughter Nakia Jordan, and a host of other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins.
Visitation is from 11:00 am-1:00 pm with homegoing celebration immediately following on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Crown Hill Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019