Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Betty Mae Johnson Walton

Betty Mae Johnson Walton Obituary
Betty Mae Johnson Walton

Indianapolis - BETTY MAE JOHNSON WALTON, 80, Indianapolis, was born in Guthrie, Kentucky, the eldest daughter of Will and Lillie Bell Johnson. She was among the first group of African-American air traffic controllers in Indianapolis and later became a registered nurse at Community East Hospital.

Betty passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 and was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister, son, Jerry, and daughter, Lillian.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons John Jr., Byron, Randy, and Terrance; grand-daughter Nakia Jordan, and a host of other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins.

Visitation is from 11:00 am-1:00 pm with homegoing celebration immediately following on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Crown Hill Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019
