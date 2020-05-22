Betty N. Rhodes
1926 - 2020
Betty N. Rhodes

Betty N. Rhodes, 93, of Peoria, IL, passed away on May 14, 2020, living the last 20 years at B'Nai B'Rith Apartments.

Born in Switz City, IN., the daughter of Murl & Audie (Fines) Neal. She married Hampton W. Rhodes on August 17, 1946.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammra Nation Stuckwisch (Steve); granddaughter Shandra Neal; great grandson Craig Neal III and her niece Linda Sayko.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and her husband.

Betty was a graduate of George Washington High School in Indianapolis, IN. Betty worked as an accountant ending her career working at Carson Pirie Scott & Co.

Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.

There will be a private family burial in Switz City, IN. at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.SchmidtHaller.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
