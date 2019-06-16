|
|
Betty Owsley
Indianapolis - Betty Joan Owsley, 89, passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019. She was a Crispus Attucks High School Alumni, she also graduated was a graduate of Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, receiving a BA degree, she then received an MA degree in African Studies from Howard University in Washington, D.C. and a MLS in Library and Information Science from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana.
After retiring from the Indianapolis Public Schools, she attended Western State University College of Law in Fullerton, California and Pacific West College of Law and received a JD degree. She received an LLM in International Taxation and Financial Services from Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego California. Additional studies were done at Butler University (education) in Indianapolis, Indiana and at the University of Mexico in Mexico City. Betty taught at the Flanner House Day Nursery, and two law libraries. Betty attended Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Yorba Linda California and Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church Indianapolis, Indiana Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. Love one left to cherish her memory include her niece Sherry Owsley Goodloe, Chicago, Illinois.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 16, 2019