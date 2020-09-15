1/1
Betty P. Lee
1973 - 2020
Betty P. Lee

Indianapolis - Betty P. Lee, 47, passed away September 12, 2020. She was born June 3, 1973 to Loyal Fay Lee and Brenda Haus.

Betty is survived by her parents; Loyal Fay Lee and Brenda Haus; sister Linda Olcese; brothers David Boyd Jr. and Andy Dean Boyd; grandfather Ovean Henderson; and her service dog Joey Lee. She was preceded in passing by her grandmothers Betty Henderson and Mildred Lee.

Service for Betty 1:00p.m., Friday (9/18) at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 1202 S. Lynhurst Drive, Indianapolis. Visitation will be Thursday (9/17) from 4:00-8:00p.m. at the mortuary. Online condolences may be offered at www.singletonmortuary.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Singleton Community Mortuary
SEP
18
Service
01:00 PM
Singleton Community Mortuary
