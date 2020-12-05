1/1
Betty Ray Downton
1929 - 2020
Betty Ray Downton

Indianapolis - Betty Ray Downton, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister entered into eternal rest at the age of 91 on December 2, 2020. A resident of Indianapolis she was born on May 19, 1929 in Louden, Tennessee to the late Robert R. and Violet D. (McDonald) Watts.

She was a member of Center United Methodist Church where she worshipped her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, enjoyed being a greeter at the door to fellow worshippers and volunteered her time making sandwiches for the homeless in the churches' kitchen.

Betty enjoyed over the years of her life spending as much time as she could with her family, snowbirding in Florida, playing dominoes with her siblings, playing cards with her girlfriends, lunches with high school friends, shopping, watching the many birds in her back yard, solving word puzzles and watching old classic movies.

Betty leaves behind to treasure her memory, her daughters, Kathy Caldwell, and Becky Mogg; two step children, Judy Dodd, and Ron Downton; seven grandchildren; 9 step grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 18 great step grandchildren; 6 great great step grandchildren and 3 siblings.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert G. Downton; daughter, Deborah "Debi" Edwards; step children, Connie Brice, and Gilbert Downton II.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or Wheeler Mission Ministries.

Please share photographs, memories and online condolences with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
DEC
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
