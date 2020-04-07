Services
Betty Ruth (Amacher) Rains


1925 - 2020
Betty Ruth (Amacher) Rains Obituary
Betty Ruth (Amacher) Rains

Speedway - 94, of Speedway; September 2, 1925 - April 6, 2020

Betty was born and grew up in Marshall, IL. She graduated from Indiana State University with a degree to education. She taught in a one room school near Marshall for 2 years. When she married Sidney A. Rains and moved to Indianapolis. She then worked at American Art Clay, then across from the Indy Speedway. Later she went back to work as a substitute teacher and an associate at J.C. Penney. They were married for over 60 years until Sid died in 2010.

In Speedway Betty and Sid raised a family of three boys Darrell (Linda), Richard (Orla) and Steven (Diana). Betty and Sid also spent 24 winters in Fort Myers, Florida. Betty has 7 grandchildren Dean, Heather, Ashley, Sara, Molly, Dustin, Nolan and 5 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Samantha, James, Jacob and Keawe.

She and Sid were members of the Speedway Christian Church. She was proceded in death by her husband Sid, her brother Gene Amacher and her parents John and Nell Amacher.

A private family service will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your and friends are invited to leave online condolences for the family at: www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
