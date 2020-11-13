1/1
Betty Sherrill Klutts
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Sherrill Klutts

Greenwood - Betty Sherrill Klutts, 91, passed away in her sleep on October 30, 2020 at Greenwood Village South. She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, and spent the last 63 years in Greenwood, Indiana. Betty was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 70+ years, Boyce R. Klutts, her parents, her brother and her sister. She was survived by her two sons, Sherrill R. "Sam" Klutts of La Crescenta, California and Wesley R. Klutts (Susan) of Greenwood, along with her three grandchildren; David W. Klutts, Spencer B. Valentine and Russell W. Valentine.

Betty was employed by Greenwood Community School Corporation for over 20 years as the secretary of Southwest Elementary School. She was a member of the Greenwood United Methodist Church for over 60 years and was an avid supporter of the Greenwood Toastmasters organization. She served as president of the Southside Art League, as well as a board member of the Greenwood Public Library. Her many talents included award winning wood carving, calligraphy, and book binding. She was a lover of animals and supported numerous animal rescue missions. After retirement, Betty and Boyce spent their winters in Port Charlotte, Florida, where they played tennis and enjoyed the company of many life-long friends into their later years.

Calling will take place from 11:00 am until the time of service at 11:30 am on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, 481 West Main Street, Greenwood, IN. Masks will be required and social distancing practiced.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Service
11:30 AM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
(317) 881-2514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 13, 2020
When I arrived at Southwest Elementary School as Principal in August of 1971 Betty was one of the first to meet and welcome me to Southwest. She was the Secretary and office manager of this large elementary school. Little did I realize what an exceptional, competent, important individual she would become in my life the next 20 years. She was admired and respected by our great teachers, students and parents. Betty and Boyce were an asset to the city and people in Greenwood. Betty would often talk about how successful her sons were and how proud she and Boyce were concerning their accomplishments. She would also talk about her life in North Carolina with its glorious beauty. I would often seek her advice on how to make Southwest a better school that served our students, teachers and parents. Our staff and students realized that Betty loved them. She was a fantastic secretary and Angel for our FATHER in Heaven.
Roger Kinsey
Coworker
November 9, 2020
Last year Betty befriended our cousin, who moved to the Manor from St. Louis. Betty's charm, smile, sense of humor, and graciousness helped her through a difficult transition. They became great friends, and our cousin misses her terribly. Prayers to you.
John & Lynne Weisenbach
Friend
November 7, 2020
I knew Betty when I taught at Southwest. She was always very efficient, helpful, and friendly. We have missed her talents. Love & Prayers to her family. Dottie Short
Dottie Short
Coworker
November 7, 2020
I looked up to Betty my entire life. She was my Mother's best friend and remained a pillar of strength and faithfulness throughout Mother's life. She shared her many talents and was always first to be helpful if someone needed her. I will miss you, Betty.
Gayla Gunn
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved