Betty Sherrill KluttsGreenwood - Betty Sherrill Klutts, 91, passed away in her sleep on October 30, 2020 at Greenwood Village South. She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, and spent the last 63 years in Greenwood, Indiana. Betty was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 70+ years, Boyce R. Klutts, her parents, her brother and her sister. She was survived by her two sons, Sherrill R. "Sam" Klutts of La Crescenta, California and Wesley R. Klutts (Susan) of Greenwood, along with her three grandchildren; David W. Klutts, Spencer B. Valentine and Russell W. Valentine.Betty was employed by Greenwood Community School Corporation for over 20 years as the secretary of Southwest Elementary School. She was a member of the Greenwood United Methodist Church for over 60 years and was an avid supporter of the Greenwood Toastmasters organization. She served as president of the Southside Art League, as well as a board member of the Greenwood Public Library. Her many talents included award winning wood carving, calligraphy, and book binding. She was a lover of animals and supported numerous animal rescue missions. After retirement, Betty and Boyce spent their winters in Port Charlotte, Florida, where they played tennis and enjoyed the company of many life-long friends into their later years.Calling will take place from 11:00 am until the time of service at 11:30 am on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, 481 West Main Street, Greenwood, IN. Masks will be required and social distancing practiced.