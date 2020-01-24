|
Betty Stephanoff
Indianapolis - Betty Stephanoff, 95, a long-time resident of the Indianapolis area passed away on January 10, 2020. She was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School, and worked for Eli Lilly & Co and L.S. Ayers & Co. After her retirement she volunteered at Methodist Hospital and the Brownsburg Public Library. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Mero. Her survivors include her daughter, Susan (David) Decker; granddaughter, Sara (Christopher) Huffer; grandson, Justin (Meggie) Decker; sister, Jo Brock; brother Jerry (Lucy) Brooks, and five great-grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020