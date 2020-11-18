Betty Strangeway
Indianapolis - Betty Lou Strangeway, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on Tuesday Nov 16,2020 surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 93. She was a loving and caring person who touched many lives. She was born on July 21st, 1927 the daughter of the late Roy and Lola Jackson. Services will be held at Christian Tabernacle Church 802 south Franklin Rd Thursday Nov 19,2020 at 1 PM with viewing from 10 AM. In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
or Cristian Tabernacle School. Online condolences may be sent to Betty's family at Hendryxmortuaries.com
. Hendryx Mortuary is honored to help the family with arrangements.