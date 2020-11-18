1/1
Betty Strangeway
1927 - 2020
Betty Strangeway

Indianapolis - Betty Lou Strangeway, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on Tuesday Nov 16,2020 surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 93. She was a loving and caring person who touched many lives. She was born on July 21st, 1927 the daughter of the late Roy and Lola Jackson. Services will be held at Christian Tabernacle Church 802 south Franklin Rd Thursday Nov 19,2020 at 1 PM with viewing from 10 AM. In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or Cristian Tabernacle School. Online condolences may be sent to Betty's family at Hendryxmortuaries.com. Hendryx Mortuary is honored to help the family with arrangements.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 18, 2020
Sis Strangeway was always a kind sweet lady. She was faithful to the house of God. When camp meeting time came, you could count on her. I remember watching her and my mother play ping pong in the dining hall one camp year. She sure was quick and lively! Praying for her family and friends left behind.
Sis Bufford from Christian Tabernacle B5
Crystal Bufford
Friend
