Betty T. Sachs
Indianapolis - Betty T. Sachs, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 - 3 months shy of 102.
Betty was born to Phillip and Sarah Sachs on September 5, 1918 in Indianapolis. She grew up as the middle of three children on Alabama Street in the historic Herron-Place neighborhood before her parents moved in 1926 to North Meridian Street, then the outskirts of the city. Here she resided in her family home intermittently for almost 90 years.
Betty graduated from Shortridge High School and then attended Wellesley College prior to returning home to graduate from Butler University. She moved to New York and worked with fashion designer Hattie Carnegie and silversmith Jorge Jensen before settling in Chicago where she met her husband, Lloyd Victor. Although Lloyd died shortly after their union, Betty was blessed with a daughter.
With her young daughter in tow, she returned to Indianapolis and to her alma mater Butler University, where she earned a Master's in Education (MS Ed). From there, she taught elementary school within Indianapolis Public Schools until retirement.
Betty was a Life Master bridge player and enjoyed participating in state and regional tournaments. The highlights of her summer included Starlight musical performances at Butler Fieldhouse, visiting museums and August tomatoes from the Broad Ripple farmer's market.
Respected for her lightning-like intellect, individuality and free spirit, she was uniquely complex and loving. Betty was dedicated to humanitarian and liberal values. She accepted people from all walks of life and was the dragon enemy of pomposity, fatuousness, and hypocrisy. She marched to the beat of her own drum and was comfortable being herself completely and unapologetically.
In her final years, Betty was lovingly and attentively cared for by Ritha King.
Betty will remain loved and missed by surviving daughter, Janice Victor (Thomas) Bea of Pasadena, California and four grandchildren whom she adored: Philip, Michael, Alexander and Madeleine.
A memorial service will be held at a later time when her friends and family can safely come together.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Holliday Park Outdoor Children's Garden can be made online at HollidayPark.org/Donate or mailed to:
Holliday Park Foundation, 6363 Spring Mill Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Indianapolis - Betty T. Sachs, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 - 3 months shy of 102.
Betty was born to Phillip and Sarah Sachs on September 5, 1918 in Indianapolis. She grew up as the middle of three children on Alabama Street in the historic Herron-Place neighborhood before her parents moved in 1926 to North Meridian Street, then the outskirts of the city. Here she resided in her family home intermittently for almost 90 years.
Betty graduated from Shortridge High School and then attended Wellesley College prior to returning home to graduate from Butler University. She moved to New York and worked with fashion designer Hattie Carnegie and silversmith Jorge Jensen before settling in Chicago where she met her husband, Lloyd Victor. Although Lloyd died shortly after their union, Betty was blessed with a daughter.
With her young daughter in tow, she returned to Indianapolis and to her alma mater Butler University, where she earned a Master's in Education (MS Ed). From there, she taught elementary school within Indianapolis Public Schools until retirement.
Betty was a Life Master bridge player and enjoyed participating in state and regional tournaments. The highlights of her summer included Starlight musical performances at Butler Fieldhouse, visiting museums and August tomatoes from the Broad Ripple farmer's market.
Respected for her lightning-like intellect, individuality and free spirit, she was uniquely complex and loving. Betty was dedicated to humanitarian and liberal values. She accepted people from all walks of life and was the dragon enemy of pomposity, fatuousness, and hypocrisy. She marched to the beat of her own drum and was comfortable being herself completely and unapologetically.
In her final years, Betty was lovingly and attentively cared for by Ritha King.
Betty will remain loved and missed by surviving daughter, Janice Victor (Thomas) Bea of Pasadena, California and four grandchildren whom she adored: Philip, Michael, Alexander and Madeleine.
A memorial service will be held at a later time when her friends and family can safely come together.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Holliday Park Outdoor Children's Garden can be made online at HollidayPark.org/Donate or mailed to:
Holliday Park Foundation, 6363 Spring Mill Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.