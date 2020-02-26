|
Betty Tiebert
Indianapolis - Betty Jean (Smith) Tiebert passed away on Febrary 25th at the age of 89 at American Village Senior Care in Indianapolis. She was born February 15, 1931 in Michigan City, Indiana to Lester W. and A. Luerene Smith. A dedicated musician her entire life, Betty played violin with the Indianapolis Philharmonic for over 50 years. She continued on with the orchestra as their historian.
Betty was an active church member her entire life, most recently at Bethany Lutheran Church. She also dedicated over 10 years to teaching many children how to swim at the Central YMCA. Being a role of wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend was most important to her.
Betty is survived by her four children, Norman (Donna) Tiebert, Bruce (Janet) Tiebert, Timothy (Kathie) Tiebert, Sharon Tiebert-Maddox (Chris Maddox); grandchildren Meghan Pitcher Sibla (Mark Sibla), Amy Tiebert Doan (Shaun Doan), Elizabeth Pitcher, Jennifer Tiebert, Bryan Tiebert and greatgrandchildren Aria Doan and Maxwell Sibla. Her loving husband of 63 years, Daniel Carl Tiebert, predeceased her in 2016.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10:00am -12:00pm, with a funeral service to follow at 12:00pm at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4702 S. East Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227. Interment will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00pm Indianapolis time at 11:00am Michigan City time in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana.
Arrangements have been entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Philharmonic Orchestra of Indianapolis , www.philharmonicindy.org. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020