1/1
Betty Truax
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Truax

Brownsburg - Betty M. Truax

92, Brownsburg, passed away Sept. 19, 2020. Betty was preceded in death by her daughter Penny Earl and grandson Drew DeWeese. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she is survived by her husband John Truax; son Tracy (Mary Ann) Truax; sister Barbara Cotton; granddaughter Nicole Johnson; great grandsons Ethan and Landon Johnson. Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm Wed. Sept. 23 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 1pm. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved