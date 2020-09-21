Betty Truax
Brownsburg - Betty M. Truax
92, Brownsburg, passed away Sept. 19, 2020. Betty was preceded in death by her daughter Penny Earl and grandson Drew DeWeese. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she is survived by her husband John Truax; son Tracy (Mary Ann) Truax; sister Barbara Cotton; granddaughter Nicole Johnson; great grandsons Ethan and Landon Johnson. Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm Wed. Sept. 23 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 1pm. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com