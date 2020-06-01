Betty W. Calvert
Avon IN - Betty W. Calvert, 86, passed away May 31, 2020. She was a loving Homemaker for her family. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Calvert. She is survived by her sons, Mike (Judy) Calvert, Matt (Teresa) Calvert, Pat (Kim) Calvert and Mitch (Cathy) Calvert; several Brothers and Sisters; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. No Services are planned. Conkle Funeral Home Avon is handling Arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.