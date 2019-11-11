|
|
Beulah Faye (Turner) Jones
Franklin - Beulah Faye (Turner) Jones, 100, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Compass Park at the Indiana Masonic Home.
She was a lifelong resident of Franklin, Indiana, born May 19, 1919 to Roy O. and Minnie M. (Hutchison) Turner. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles William Turner and Roy O. "Lefty" Turner and his wife, Ann; and one sister, Virginia Turner Walters and her husband, Frank. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold V. Jones and their son, Harold V. "Bud" Jones, Jr.
Beulah is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judith R. Jones of Las Vegas, Nevada, granddaughter, Jennifer (Jones) Guia (Carlos) of Las Vegas and grandson, Trent R. Jones of North Carolina. Also surviving is brother, Dr. Arthur H. Turner (Marlene) of Columbus, Indiana. There are also four great-grandchildren who survive Turner and Annie Jones and Spencer and Madeline Guia along with several nieces and nephews.
Beulah was a seventy plus year member of Tabernacle Christian Church, as well as the Franklin Chapter, Order of Eastern Star. She worked outside the home a good part of her adult life including the Hoagland Packing Company, the County Agent's office, her husband's construction company and the Johnson County Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals. In 1993, she was elected to the office of Grand Secretary of the Indiana Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star where she served in this capacity for sixteen years, retiring in 2009 with the honorary title of Grand Secretary Emeritus. She was very proud of this honor. In addition, she always had time for family, church, social activities and her many friends.
Rev. Evie Stuard will conduct a celebration of Beulah's life on Friday, November 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the Compass Park at the Indiana Masonic Home, Ransford Chapel, at 690 S. State Street, Franklin, Indiana 46131 with calling on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to time of service at the Ransford Chapel. An Eastern Star service will be conducted by the Franklin Chapter, Order of Eastern Star No. 439. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, Indiana. Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Chapter, Order of Eastern Star, 523 Arch Way, Franklin, IN 46131, and/or to Tabernacle Christian Church, 198 N. Water Street, Franklin, Indiana 46131.
Expressions of caring and kindness may be received at www.flinnmaguire.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019