Beverly Ann Chambers
Indianapolis - Beverly Ann (Buckingham) Chambers, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 88. Bev was born in Omaha, Nebraska on November 30, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Marian Sturtevant Buckingham and John D. Buckingham. She was a graduate of New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois, attended Stephens College for Women in Columbia, Missouri and Indiana University where she was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority and received a BS degree as a Medical Records Librarian.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband William E. Chambers, her daughter Julia A. Chambers and sisters Sally Weinheimer and Marion Reinwald. She is survived by her three sons, William D, Chambers, Phillip E. (Karen) Chambers, and Bradley B. (Carol) Chambers, grandchildren, David B. Chambers (Allison), Brandon M. Chambers (Elyse) and Nicholas P. Chambers as well as great granddaughter Madelyne L. Chambers.
Beverly was passionate and actively involved with causes in support of children with special needs through her efforts with St. Johns Villa in Carrolton Ohio, Noble Center, and Crossroads Rehabilitation Center in Indianapolis. She was an active and enthusiastic member of The Children's Museum Guild, The Metropolitan Opera, The Indianapolis Symphony, The Columbia Club and Hillcrest Country Club.
In prior years, Bev was active in a number of sports including golf and her annual quest to water ski which she continued into her 70's just to say she could still do it! She also loved to attend her grandchildren's activities as they were growing up.
Beverly will be remembered for her dedication to her children, and grandchildren, but most notably, for her determined care of her daughter Julia. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, travel, her years at Lake Wawasee, listening to opera, attending the symphony and all things Indiana University. She had a permanently positive outlook, a smile that lit up a room, a quick wit and a fiery determination. Always the gracious host, Bev cared more about what was going on with others than with herself
A private family service will take place at St. Paul's Episcopal Church followed by burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Leppert Mortuary (https://www.dignitymemorial.com
).
A gathering to celebrate Beverly's life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's name to St. Johns Villa, Carrolton
Ohio (https://www.stjohnsvilla.net/
), The Indianapolis Children's Museum (https://www.childrensmuseum.org/
), or the Buckingham Foundation (https://www.buckinghamfoundationinc.org/
).
To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com