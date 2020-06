Beverly Ann Combs CollinsIndianapolis -Beverly Ann Combs Collins, 83, of Indianapolis passed away on June 5, 2020.A Funeral Service will be held 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Eastside Baptist Church 2845 Baltimore Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46218, with a Visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service.Serenity Funeral and Cremation Services is entrusted with arrangements. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.serenityfuneralservices.net