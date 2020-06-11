Beverly Ann Combs Collins
Indianapolis -
Beverly Ann Combs Collins, 83, of Indianapolis passed away on June 5, 2020.
A Funeral Service will be held 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Eastside Baptist Church 2845 Baltimore Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46218, with a Visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service.
Serenity Funeral and Cremation Services is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.