Beverly Ann Combs Collins
Beverly Ann Combs Collins

Indianapolis -

Beverly Ann Combs Collins, 83, of Indianapolis passed away on June 5, 2020.

A Funeral Service will be held 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Eastside Baptist Church 2845 Baltimore Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46218, with a Visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service.

Serenity Funeral and Cremation Services is entrusted with arrangements. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.serenityfuneralservices.net.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Eastside Baptist Church
JUN
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Eastside Baptist Church
