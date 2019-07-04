Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Beverly Ann Jackson


1932 - 2019
Beverly Ann Jackson Obituary
Beverly Ann Jackson

Indianapolis - Beverly Ann Jackson, of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born on March 24, 1932 in Sheffield, Iowa to Mr. and Mrs. John Wm. Dunnette.

Beverly married Dr. Bill G. Jackson August 15, 1954 who preceded her in death in December of 2012.

She was a teacher in Iowa Falls, then following Bill and Beverly's union, she became a teacher in Albuquerque, New Mexico for two years while Bill was stationed there serving for the United States Military. When his period of active duty concluded, they moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where Bill worked as a chemist for Eli Lilly and Beverly taught preschool for 6 years. Later, Beverly became a Christian Education director for 35 years. When Bill and Beverly retired, they enjoyed the winter months in their home in Clearwater, Florida and the warm months in their family home of 50yrs in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Beverly is survived by her Sister - Roslyan Uhlenhopp (Roger), of Cedar Falls, Iowa; son, Wm. Bradley Jackson (Maggy); daughter - Brenda Jeanne Jackson; grandchildren, Rachel Ross (Bryant) and Malina Jackson; great grandchildren; Reagan Monroe Goings and Lincoln Jackson Ross; nephews, Jeffrey Uhlenhopp and Craig Uhlenhopp (Tammy); great nephews; Luke and Johnathon Uhlenhopp; great niece; Emily Uhlenhopp; and a host of many other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr., Indianapolis, on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10am - 12pm with services beginning at 12pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019
