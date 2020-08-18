1/
Beverly Burner
1953 - 2020
Beverly Burner

Indianapolis - Beverly Jewel Burner

66 of Indianapolis passed away August 14, 2020. She was born November 16, 1953 in Indianapolis to James and Georgia Spears. Beverly has taken care of children in her home for many years. She is survived by her husband, Michael Burner; children, Christina (Eric) Cleveland and Christopher Burner; siblings, Randall Spears and Judy (Gary) Craig; grandson, Hayden Burner; step grandchildren, Stephanie, Eric Jr. and Zach; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Charlene Bell, niece, Jennifer Jines, great nephew, Brandon Wilson. Beverly was the matriarch of the family and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent Cancer Center






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
