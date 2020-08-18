Beverly BurnerIndianapolis - Beverly Jewel Burner66 of Indianapolis passed away August 14, 2020. She was born November 16, 1953 in Indianapolis to James and Georgia Spears. Beverly has taken care of children in her home for many years. She is survived by her husband, Michael Burner; children, Christina (Eric) Cleveland and Christopher Burner; siblings, Randall Spears and Judy (Gary) Craig; grandson, Hayden Burner; step grandchildren, Stephanie, Eric Jr. and Zach; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Charlene Bell, niece, Jennifer Jines, great nephew, Brandon Wilson. Beverly was the matriarch of the family and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent Cancer Center