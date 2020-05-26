Beverly Caruso
1937 - 2020
Beverly Caruso

Brockway - Beverly J. (Barnes) Caruso passed away on May 24, 2020 at her home on Caruso Road of Brockway, PA. Beverly was born on December 21, 1937 to Wallace and Toy (Ping) Barnes (both deceased), the third of seven children. Her childhood was spent in Indianapolis, Indiana, a place near and dear to her heart. She was a graduate of Ben Davis High School in 1956 and held various office/bookkeeping positions throughout her life. It was in Indianapolis she fell in love with Thomas Caruso and the two married on October 6, 1962. The couple settled in Brockway, PA and raised three children, Terri (James) Calhoun of Brockway, PA, Kathy (Dwayne) Brooks of Falls Creek, PA, and Tom (Casey) Caruso of Mifflinburg, PA. Beverly enjoyed antiquing with her husband and spontaneous road trips to her favorite craft stores. She also loved tending to her many flowers and plants and sharing her green thumb advice. Beverly remained close with her siblings her entire life and visited them in Indianapolis as often as she could. Her siblings include Wally (Judy) Barnes of Plainfield, IN, June Ann (Gary) Cooney of Huntley, IL, Sue Hart of Indianapolis, IN, Vickie (Jim) Wirey of Indianapolis, IN, and brother-in-law Roy Ryan of Brownsburg, IN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret McClintic and Rosie Ryan, and two brothers-in-law, Don McClintic and Jim Hart. Although she loved all her family, Beverly's truest joy came from being a grandmother. She never missed a birthday party, graduation ceremony, musical, or milestone. She was their biggest fan and was incredibly proud of each one. Her grandchildren include Matthew Calhoun of Brockway, PA, Nicole (Casey) Case of Apex, NC, Waylon (Megan) Cameron of Oxford, PA, Michael (fiancée Angela) Calhoun of Brookville, PA, Jessica (Josh) Clontz of Brockway, PA, Maria (Chris) Baker of Pasadena, MD, Anthony Caruso of Mifflinburg, PA, and Juliana Caruso of Mifflinburg, PA. Beverly was elated to be a great-grandmother to Madeline Brooks Cameron of Oxford, PA. Beverly is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Due to public health concerns and the safety of our family members, services will be private with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Tobias Church in Brockway on Thursday May 28th, 2020 with the Fr. Leo Gallina presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Penn Highlands Community Nurses 100 Hospital Avenue DuBois, PA 15801, St. Tobias Church 1135 Hewitt Street Brockway, PA 15824 or Mengle Memorial Library 324 Main Street Brockway, PA 15824. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

