|
|
Beverly J. May
Indianapolis - Beverly J. May passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 1, 2019. She was 84. A lifelong resident of Indianapolis, Beverly attended Shortridge High School and Purdue University.
Much of Beverly's work life was involved in broadcasting, first with WFBM radio and TV, then McGraw Hill owned WRTV-TV. Beverly was Manager of Business Affairs, which involved creating and overseeing station budgets, then presenting the budgets to the broadcast division at the McGraw Hill headquarters in New York. She also negotiated union contracts, and oversaw personnel for WRTV-TV. Beverly was a trusted confidant to employees and management alike. She maintained an open door policy to employees and assisted them if help beyond work issues was required..
After leaving WRTV-TV, Beverly's entrepreneurial spirit surfaced and she and a business partner formed May & Steele, Inc. The business provided national companies with office space and office services for regional employees. Beverly was responsible for all financial aspects of the company, and again, served as a natural confidant and business counselor for tenants. The office leasing and services company was successful for eleven years, then the business was sold and Beverly retired, something she looked forward to. In retirement Beverly played bridge, euchre, golf, and gave of her time to others. She was an excellent artist. She loved to travel.
Throughout her life, Beverly volunteered at various not-for-profit agencies. She was willing to help wherever needed at the agencies she served, but usually found herself serving on boards, helping management, or working on financials. Her final volunteer "home" was Prime Life Enrichment Center where she enjoyed being both a member and volunteer.
Whether volunteering with a not-for-profit agency or working in a corporation, what Beverly cherished most were the lasting friendships she formed throughout every chapter of her life. Beverly made and maintained friendships easily and enjoyed each one. She and her high school friends, the "Shortridge Girls", continued to get together throughout the years, and met often. Although newer and new friendships lacked the longevity of her Shortridge friends, Beverly highly valued all the people in her life, no matter when they came along.
Beverly loved life and lived it fully until she could continue no longer. She loved her family and friends, all of whom will miss her greatly. Beverly is survived by nieces Lisa Masri (Fouad), Kristen Ludwig (Robert), and Nicole Zuk, two great nieces and two great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, and sister Diane Zuk (Ronald).
All are welcome for a celebration of Beverly's life to be held at 1:00 pm December 14, 2019 at the Church of the Nativity Episcopal, 7300 Lantern Road. A reception follows the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Services have been entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple. Condolences may be shared online by visiting www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019