|
|
Beverly J. Wissler
Murfreesboro, TN - Beverly J. Wissler, 78, Murfreesboro, TN, passed away February 20, 2020. She was born January 1, 1942 in Salem, IN to the late Kenneth E. and Evelyn L. (Dawalt) Trueblood. Apart from the last 3 years, Bev lived in Indianapolis. Bev was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church & The Garden where she spent many years with New Song. She retired in 2012 after a successful career as a self-employed medical transcriptionist. Bev is survived by her daughters Kelley Wissler and Wendy Lahiff, her son-in-law Matthew Lahiff and her granddaughter, Madison. A graveside memorial will be held on April 18, 2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Salem, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020