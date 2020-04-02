|
Beverly (Brand) Lloyd
Beverly (Brand) Lloyd 96, died peacefully on April 1, 2020 in her home of congestive heart failure. She was born on December 15, 1923 to the late Donovan and Carolyn (Neighbors) Brand in Lafayette, Indiana.
She was predeceased in death by her beloved husband, Fredric R. Lloyd, who died in 1990.
Beverly is survived by her daughters; Christine Hartley (Bob) and Carolyn Turbett (Patrick), grandchildren; Ben Karr and Carolyn Ogburn (Wesley); great-grandchildren William and Tommy Ogburn. She was a step grandmother to Robert (Kylie), Brian (Tammy), and John (Julie), and step great-grandmother to Madeline, Allison, Susan, Oliver, Clark, and Mera Hartley.
She attended Stephens College and graduated from Purdue. Beverly was honored to be the first in her family to graduate from college.
Beverly was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, the Junior League of Indianapolis, The Progressive Club, The Children's Museum, and revered member of The Woodstock Club.
Throughout her life, she travelled extensively. Because of her husband's career at Eli Lilly & Co., they lived in England and the Republic of S. Africa for several years.
She loved tennis, played a great game of golf, and never stopped playing bridge.
Beverly filled the room with her wit, wisdom and interest in others.
The family would like to thank Barbara, Brenda, Sharon, and the other caregivers at SHC for their exemplary care and compassion for Beverly. Those at Harbor Light Hospice were a godsend. We are very grateful.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Arrangements entrusted to Tippecanoe Funeral & Cremation Services, West Lafayette, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020