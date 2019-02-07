Beverly Lou (Ramey) Colgate



Indianapolis - Beverly Lou Colgate, 81, loving mother of two children, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beverly was born April 14, 1937 in Mitchell, IN to the late Nimrod and Mary (Wilson) Ramey. She was a 1955 graduate of North Vernon High School. She married J. Ronald Colgate on October 6th, 1957.



In her spare time, Beverly enjoyed crocheting and cross stitch. She also enjoyed baking, watching baseball and attending her grandchildren's sports games. Above all else, she loved visiting with family and friends.



Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Junior and John. She is survived by her children, Leigh (Laura) and Lisa (Annie); her grandchildren, Cameron and Casey; and several nephews and nieces.



Beverly's family will receive friends Monday, February 11, 2019, from 3 - 4 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3932 Mi Casa Avenue, Indianapolis, IN, 46237. A celebration of her life will be conducted at 4 p.m. A reception will follow from 4:45 - 6 p.m.



If you would like to share a memory of Beverly or a special message with her family, please visit www.newcomerindianapolis.com. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019