Beverly Lou Green Morgan



Beverly Lou Green Morgan, 83, began her journey on August 20, 2020 to Heaven. Beverly was originally from the Eastern area of Indianapolis, Warren Township (attending Warren Central schools) and the daughter of the predeceased Ruby Singer Green and Lewis Green. Her siblings are predeceased Howard 'Peck' Green, Evelyn Mae Green Goode and Lewis Green (infant). Her beloved husband, William Frank 'Bill' Morgan were married for 59 years and lived a loving Christian life together. They originally lived in New Palestine prior to a move to various locations in Florida before grounding roots in Ft. Myers, Florida. Survivors include her devoted husband, Bill Morgan, and his brother-Bobbie, his sister Ruby and brother-in-law-Web 'Mac' McCarty. She served as a "substitute mother" to her maternal niece, Donna Goode Crawford. Also, other nieces surviving are Juby Green Parrish, Debbie Green, Lesa Morgan Pridgen and Amanda Morgan along with nephews, John Morgan, Rick Newlin, Earnie Green, and Doug Green and (predeceased Danny Green). Beverly was a proud retiree of Indiana Bell/AT&T after 34 years in various positions including Accounting Supervisor. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star (Beech Grove) and The Pioneers. Beverly will be buried in Washington Park East. She requested no services and will be in a crypt in the area of other family members.









