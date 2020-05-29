Beverly Mills
Greenwood - Beverly A. Mills, 90, Greenwood, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Survivors include two sons, Wheaton (Jane) Mills and Jeff (Mindy) Mills; two daughters, Jennifer (Bill) Inabnitt and Jamie (Derryl) Craddock; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren
Calling: 3-5PM, Saturday, June 6, at Wilson St.Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood. Memorial Service: 5PM Saturday June 6 at the funeral home.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.