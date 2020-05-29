Beverly Mills
1929 - 2020
Beverly Mills

Greenwood - Beverly A. Mills, 90, Greenwood, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Survivors include two sons, Wheaton (Jane) Mills and Jeff (Mindy) Mills; two daughters, Jennifer (Bill) Inabnitt and Jamie (Derryl) Craddock; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren

Calling: 3-5PM, Saturday, June 6, at Wilson St.Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood. Memorial Service: 5PM Saturday June 6 at the funeral home.

You are invited to read Beverly's complete obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where you can also share a condolence with the family






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Sorry, for your loss. Prayers for peace and comfort for all your family. Very nice person and will be missed by many
Anna and Jim Camden
Friend
May 28, 2020
Bev was a sweet Pi Phi friend of mine for many years. We attended the same Alum club. I helped her make phone call reminders to our members. I always enjoyed conversations with her. She was always so up beat and positive. I never saw her when she was not dressed up and neat as a pin! I will miss having conversations with her. ❣❣❣Susan Sloop
Susan Sloop
Friend
May 28, 2020
She was a wonderful woman and friend of our family. Sorry for your loss.
Elden Hartman
Friend
May 28, 2020
So very sorry for your family's loss.
Leslie Kelley
Friend
