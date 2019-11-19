|
Beverly Porter
Plainfield - Beverly Porter, 71 of Plainfield, passed away November 18, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in St. Susanna Catholic Church, Plainfield, with entombment to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 in the church. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is in charge of handling the arrangements. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019