Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
Plainfield, IN
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
Plainfield, IN
Entombment
Following Services
Maple Hill Cemetery
Plainfield - Beverly Porter, 71 of Plainfield, passed away November 18, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in St. Susanna Catholic Church, Plainfield, with entombment to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 in the church. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is in charge of handling the arrangements. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
