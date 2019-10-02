Services
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Beverly Rosenblum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Rosenblum

Beverly Rosenblum Obituary
Beverly Rosenblum, 65, passed away September 26, 2019 to our great sorrow.

For 28 years she excelled in the veterinary medical field as a renowned and honored technician, and was known and admired by her professional colleagues and clients throughout Indianapolis. Her love and devotion to animals was unsurpassed, from horses to cats to dogs, and of course to her own wonderful dogs (always golden retrievers) Whitney, Emma, and Savannah. She is remembered in the veterinary profession as a beautiful person of great integrity and a big heart, and passionate about her work. Bev was an active community neighbor, a member of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, and enjoyed her friends at Mah Jong. She was a graduate of Broad Ripple High School '71, BA graduate in Chemistry from the University of Miami, Coral Gables Florida, with post-graduate degree at Columbus Technical Institute at Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her mother Anne Dubin Rosenblum, and father Wolf Rosenblum. Bev is survived by her sister and best friend Gail Rosenblum (Gaylen Ross) of Brooklyn, New York, and cousin Debbie Jackson of Greenwood, Indiana. Her circle of friends was limitless, and her kindness and generosity and caring will be missed by all. She was the greatest sister one could ever hope for and it is a bond that will endure forever. May her memory be a blessing.

Funeral services and celebration of her life will be Sunday October 6, 11 am, at Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
