1/1
Beverly Skaggs
1936 - 2020
Beverly A. Skaggs, 83, passed away August 17, 2020. She was a retired Legal Secretary for Kightlinger & Gray. Beverly was also a Past Matron and 65 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star-Lynhurst Chapter, and District Deputy and Grand Organist for the Indiana Grand Chapter. She was also a member of Zion Evangelical United Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Skaggs. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Terry) Day and Donna (David) Mann; sister, Jane (Dewey) Christian; grandchildren, Diana (Mark) Liska, Gretchen Mann, David Mann II, Tristan Day and 2 great grandchildren. Services are 7pm Thursday August 20, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway with Visitation 5pm-7pm before the Service. Entombment will be in Washington Park East Mausoleum. Online condolences may be shared at

www.conklefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
AUG
20
Service
07:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
