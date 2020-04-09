|
Beverly T. "B.T." Maxam
Indianapolis - Beverly T. "B.T." Maxam of Indianapolis, IN passed away on April 3, 2020 at the age of 93.
Dr. Maxam was born in Anderson, IN on November 9, 1926 to parents, Corliss R. and Eva (Kendall) Maxam. He graduated from Shortridge High School, Butler University and went on to earn his medical degree from Indiana University. During his career, Dr. Maxam specialized in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology, retiring in 1990. Dr. Maxam also served his country honorably as a Captain in the U. S. Air Force. He was the base surgeon in Chester, England. He was a member of the Service Club of Indianapolis.
He was a member of Marion County Medical Society including serving on the board as president. Dr. Maxam received numerous awards including Outstanding Alumnus from Butler University and The B. T. Maxam Scholarship from the Methodist Health Foundation which awards the top student from Marion County Schools tuition free Medical School.
In 1964 B. T. traveled to Africa to treat natives for smallpox and other ailments in the Kapanga Provence in the Congo. This trip was sponsored by his church, St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed the Indianapolis Symphony, Opera, antiques and collected fine art from Indiana Artists. B. T. was a great Downton Abby fan as well as other Masterpiece Theater programs.
Dr. Maxam was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn J. Maxam and son, Steven T. Maxam.
Loving family members left behind are: daughter Carol Nicewander (Jack Nicewander), son R. Andrew Maxam, and son Thomas E. Maxam. Grandchildren: Julie Nicewander (Joe Leibold) and Kari Kuper (Scott Kuper), Mike Maxam (Jen Maxam) and Brett Maxam (Kelly Maxam). Great grandchildren: Allison and Claire Kuper, Charlie and Maggie Maxam.
Memorial donations can be made to IU (Methodist) Health Foundation.
The immediate family will hold a graveside service on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
There will be a memorial service in the future.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020