Bill D. Hawkins
- - Bill D. Hawkins moved to his heavenly home to be with his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on April 19, 2019. He was born June 11, 1939 in Oklahoma City, OK to Oscar William and Inez Dixon Hawkins. In 1956 the family moved to Chaffee, MO where he met and married his high school sweetheart Carolyn B. Hawkins.
In 1961 he graduated with a chemical engineering degree from the Missouri School of Mines, Rolla, MO and began working for Lilly Varnish Company (Lilly Industries) in Indianapolis, IN. He became plant manager of the Indianapolis plant and in 1986 moved to Dothan, AL to operate the Lilly plant there. He retired in 2001 after working 40 years in the industrial coatings industry.
While living in Dothan he was a member of the Dothan Rotary Club and volunteered with the Dothan Chamber of Commerce, United Way and Meals on Wheels. He served as deacon at Calvary Baptist Church and volunteered on mission trips in the states and Honduras.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Sue Hoskins and Patricia Gibbons. He is survived by his wife of 57 years; daughters and sons-in-law Karin and James DuMond of Indianapolis and Kristin and Dan Passidomo of Springboro; grandchildren Megan and husband Michael Manger of Cincinnati, Kari Daugherty of Bremerton, WA and Chloe, Gabrielle, Mariena and Jonathan Passidomo of Springboro; a brother Doyle Hawkins (Kathleen) of Tucson, AZ, nieces Alayna Wylie and Laurie McCaffrey of Oklahoma City and Kathy Gibbons of Arlington Heights, IL; nephews Steve Gibbons of Mundelein, IL and Travis Jones of Bethesda, MD; sisters-in-law Ruth Welborn of San Marcos, TX, Darla Buckhannon (Richard) of Chaffee, MO and Jo Rutz (Donald) Chicago, IL; brothers-in-law Carroll Gibbons of Mattoon, IL and Jack Hoskins, Oklahoma City. He was looking forward to welcoming Baby Manger into the family in October.
In 2015 he and Carolyn moved to Springboro, OH to be close to family. He was a member of the Springboro Baptist Church. He was a very caring and loving person who always put the needs of others before his.
A visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1:00 pm till 3:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Homes, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Connie Hancock officiating. A Graveside Service will be held the following day at 11:00 am at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Springboro Baptist Church, Mission Programs in honor of Bill.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 23, 2019