Bill Fisher
Plainfield - Bill M. Fisher (Billy Mac) passed away on May 12, 2019. Bill was born in Monrovia, IN on December 10, 1929, the son of Manford and Iris Fisher (McCracken). Bill was a graduate of Canterbury College and Indiana University. His adult profession was dedicated to education. For more than 40 years he worked in coaching and administration in several central Indiana school districts. He loved to play golf and watch IU basketball.
Bill was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, brother and friend. Those loved ones include his wife Martha (Van Den Bosch) Fisher, children Jeff (deceased) Ann Fisher and Janet McCracken and her husband Jerry, grandchildren Jake and Brittney McCracken, Karie Jones and Kris Fisher, great grandchildren Braden, Mia, Eva, Kaitlin, Ethan and Addison.
Memorial services will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Plainfield United Methodist Church, 600 Simmons Street, Plainfield, IN. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the services immediately following. Funeral & Cremation Arrangements are entrusted to Light Memorial & Funeral Chapel in Monrovia. In lieu of flowers, Bill requests donations to support the remodeling project at PUMC, Monrovia Elementary Library or Morgan or Hendricks County Humane Society. Online memories, condolences and photos may be shared with his family via Facebook by searching LIGHT MEMORIAL & FUNERAL CHAPEL @ MonroviaFuneralHome and online at www.lightmemorial.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 15, 2019