Bill H. Poff, 90 of Noblesville, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Bill was born April 6, 1930, in Manchester, TN to the late Raleigh and Laura Mae Poff. He retired in 1988 from Chrysler in a managerial position, where he worked for 40 years. Bill was a race enthusiast.
Private family services will be held Friday, May 15 at Flanner Buchanan-Hamilton Memorial Park. Burial will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Bill is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Elizabeth; sons, Bob (wife, Judy) and Bruce Poff; grandchildren, Derrick, Chris and Kirt (wife, Marita) Poff; great-granddaughter, Lyanna Poff; daughter-in-love, Pam Shanks. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Poff.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Indy Honor Flight. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 14, 2020.