Bill H. Poff
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill H. Poff, 90 of Noblesville, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Bill was born April 6, 1930, in Manchester, TN to the late Raleigh and Laura Mae Poff. He retired in 1988 from Chrysler in a managerial position, where he worked for 40 years. Bill was a race enthusiast.

Private family services will be held Friday, May 15 at Flanner Buchanan-Hamilton Memorial Park. Burial will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.

Bill is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Elizabeth; sons, Bob (wife, Judy) and Bruce Poff; grandchildren, Derrick, Chris and Kirt (wife, Marita) Poff; great-granddaughter, Lyanna Poff; daughter-in-love, Pam Shanks. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Poff.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Indy Honor Flight. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
4180 Westfield Rd.
Noblesville, IN 46062
(317) 896-9770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved