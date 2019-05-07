Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Lebrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Diane Lebrock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billie Diane Lebrock Obituary
Billie Diane Lebrock

Prospect, KY - Billie Diane Lebrock, age 86, passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky surrounded by her loving family. Billie was born on April 17, 1933 to Joseph and Dorothy Snowball in Indianapolis, Indiana. Billie was a long time resident of Beech Grove, Indiana and a member of the Southport Presbyterian Church. She graduated cum laude from Franklin College with a degree in Elementary Education.

Survivors include her loving husband, Robert Lebrock; children, Debra (Don) Ford, David (Carol Hurley) Lebrock; sisters, Beverly Bryant-Ulrey, Kathy (Raymond) Ford; grandchildren, Kelly (Louis) Johnson, Jacob Lebrock; as well as great-grandchildren and a nephew and nieces.

She will always be remembered for her loving heart and wonderful sense of humor and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Services will be held at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home at 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. and burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 7, 2019
