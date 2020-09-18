Billie J. Moore
Indianapolis - 85, passed away September 18, 2020, at his home in Indianapolis surrounded by family. Visitation will be today, September 20, 2020, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel. A Cryptside service will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Billie is survived by his children, Jennifer (John) Littlefield, Stephanie (Robert) Armbrust, Sidney "Angie" Moore (Jeremy) and Shawn (Mary) Moore; grandchildren, Alexandria, Billie Jessie, Gerald, Aaron, Sidney, Amaci, Liam and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Amari, Raniya, Bailey and Sirius; and beloved companion of five years, Kay Ysaguirri. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy Moore; two sisters, Blanche May Moore and Evelyn Briggs; and a brother, John Moore. www.shirleybrothers.com
.