Billie J. Moore
Billie J. Moore

Indianapolis - 85, passed away September 18, 2020, at his home in Indianapolis surrounded by family. Visitation will be today, September 20, 2020, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel. A Cryptside service will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Washington Park East Cemetery.

Billie is survived by his children, Jennifer (John) Littlefield, Stephanie (Robert) Armbrust, Sidney "Angie" Moore (Jeremy) and Shawn (Mary) Moore; grandchildren, Alexandria, Billie Jessie, Gerald, Aaron, Sidney, Amaci, Liam and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Amari, Raniya, Bailey and Sirius; and beloved companion of five years, Kay Ysaguirri. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy Moore; two sisters, Blanche May Moore and Evelyn Briggs; and a brother, John Moore. www.shirleybrothers.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel
5377 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 357-1181
