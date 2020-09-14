Billie Jean Boucher-BaileyPlantation, FL - Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother and Friend peacefully passed away on September 9, 2020. Billie was born December 23,1927 in Bloomington, Indiana.Billie is preceded in death by her husband, David Bailey; her children's father, George Boucher; daughter, Kristi Boucher; sister, Jackie Mann; and her mother, Bea Dickson. She is survived by her sons: Doug Boucher, Marc Boucher and Michael Boucher; ten granddaughters; twelve great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.Professionally, Billie was the Women's Director for WTTV in 1964 and host for seven years of the Billie Boucher Show. She was also the Director of Marketing for Collins Oldsmobile. In addition, Billie held the position of Executive Director of the Independent Bankers Association. Billie was also a judge for many of the midwest State Beauty Pageants and chaperon to Ms. Indiana for the Miss America Pageant. In 1986 Billie moved to West Palm Beach Florida. She owned and managed Three Bs Video, Mailing and Gift Shop.Billie was an amazing lady who displayed a zest for life, music, family and having fun. She was always ready to join in. She was also wonderful at listening to others and showing that she cared. Throughout her life, Billie most deeply valued her time with family, especially time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.A memorial gathering is scheduled at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis for Friday the Sept.18th beginning at 12:00 pm with the service at 1:00 pm.