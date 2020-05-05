Billie Joyce Glenn
Billie Joyce Glenn

Indianapolis - Billie Joyce Glenn, age 86, of Indianapolis, Indiana, departed this life on April 13, 2020.

She was predeceased by her beloved Mother, Mae Alma Boler, and Brother, Caley Cook, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, Brother, Paul G. Cook, Sr. (Joan) of Portland, Oregon; Children, Steven J. Glenn (Janice), Carol A. Morrison (Charles), Alice C. Glenn-Artis (Mark) and Paul S. Glenn, Sr. (Deidre); 9 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
