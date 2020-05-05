Billie Joyce Glenn



Indianapolis - Billie Joyce Glenn, age 86, of Indianapolis, Indiana, departed this life on April 13, 2020.



She was predeceased by her beloved Mother, Mae Alma Boler, and Brother, Caley Cook, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, Brother, Paul G. Cook, Sr. (Joan) of Portland, Oregon; Children, Steven J. Glenn (Janice), Carol A. Morrison (Charles), Alice C. Glenn-Artis (Mark) and Paul S. Glenn, Sr. (Deidre); 9 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.









