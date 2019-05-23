Services
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
(317) 467-4918
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN
Greenfield - Billy H. Davis, age 83, of Greenfield, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Vincent Heart Center. He was born in Portland, Tennessee on August 4, 1935. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany from 1958-1960. Billy married Nancy L. (Ruppert) on January 28, 1958.

He worked for Mayflower as a mechanic and was also a carpenter for Local Union #301. Billy was a member of Indy Idlers Hot Rod Club. He loved fishing, bird watching, and his dogs. He was lovingly referred to as "Taw" by many.

Billy is survived by his wife, Nancy "Nonnie" Davis; daughters, Kristi (Steve) Harris and Kelli (Freddie) Miller; five grandchildren, Rick Harris, Jeff (Chrissy) Harris, John (Brandi) Harris, Dustin (Danielle) Hockett, and Derek (Angelica) Hockett; 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, Phillip Joe (Merle) Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; three sisters; and a great-granddaughter.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. with viewing one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Pastor Larry Fannin will be officiating.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 23, 2019
