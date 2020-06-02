Billy J. (Bj) Norris
Billy J Norris (BJ)

BJ, age 77 was born in Burkesville KY. He passed away 05/27/20 in Winter Haven FL. BJ was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and the Army. He retired from the CSX Railroad after 37 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Norris, children Billy and Doug Norris, Mary Green and Laura Hinton, and grandsons Hunter and Dakota Norris. He is proceed in death by his son Richard Norris. BJ will be privately cremated & will be very sadly missed by many.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
